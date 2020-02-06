WEST POINT, MS -- Larry Lee Moore, 56, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

