Lucille Wilson Moore, 68, departed this life and met her Creator from her Mooreville residence on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Lucille was born on Dec. 9, l953 in Pontotoc County to the late Woodrow Wilson and Edna Chunn Wilson. She grew up in Pontotoc County and the Dorsey community of Itawamba Co. She and her husband of 51 years, Tommy Glen Moore started courting at a young age and they were married in the Greenwood Community of Itawamba Co. on March 25, 1971. She and Tommy lived several years in Waukegan, Ill. and returned to this area in l983. They have made their home in Mooreville the last 18 years. Lucille worked in area garment and furniture factories and retired from Reed Manufacturing after 10 years as an Inspector. A Baptist, Nana completely spoiled her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, shopping, playing bingo and was a "professional" yard sale patron. Her family was her life and she will be missed by all. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 12, 2022 in the Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Tommy Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc Co. Visitation will be from 5 PM-8PM Thursday, 8/11/22 and from 10 AM-service time on Friday all at Holland, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Lucille is survived by her husband, Tommy; her daughter, Heidi Moore of Mooreville; a son, Rick Moore (Heather) of Mantachie; Nana's grandchildren and great grandchildren, Shelby Bryant, Lacey Bryant, Justin Webb, Shelby Ganus, Jeff Sears (Raya), Bella Ganus, Clayton Webb and Memori Webb; her sister, Linda McMillen of Dorsey; her brothers, James Wilson (Renate) of the Oak Hill Community, George Wilson of the Furrs Community and Boyce Wilson (Tammy) of Mooreville; a lifelong best friend, Jo Ann Rathbun of Mooreville. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 3 siblings, Bobby and Buddy Wilson and Louise Clark, and her mother- in- law, Myrtle Slater and father-in-law Elmo Moore. Pallbearers will be Taylor Pannell, Jeff McMillen, Donnie Wilson, Marty Wilson, Scott Wilson, Craig Wilson and Kevin Chunn. Honorary pallbearer will be Darrin Griffin. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
