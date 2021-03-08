Max Hill Moore entered his heavenly home on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the age of 80. Being baptized into Christ, Max possessed the assurance of everlasting life with his Lord and Savior. Max was born July 11, 1940 to Clarence Benjamin Moore and Zella Gertrude Hill Moore in Belmont. After serving four years in the United States Army during Vietnam, he returned to Memphis, Tennessee. There he mastered his construction skills. He married the former Connie Carsner in 1978 and for over 40 years they owned and operated a construction company in Saltillo. In the latter part of their careers, they established and owned Elmo's in Saltillo. Max was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed Bible studies, golfing and was an avid hunter and fisherman for years. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Connie Moore; son, Rodney Moore and his wife, Mary Ellen; grandson, Kevin Moore; sister, Martha Carr; sister-in-law, Carleen Best and her husband, Don; goddaughters, Sienna, Noelle and Aspen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. David E. MacKain officiating. Burial will follow in Joel Cemetery in Dennis, Mississippi. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741 or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1305 Lawhon Dr., Tupelo, MS, 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
