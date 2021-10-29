Miriam G. Moore, 94, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice. She was born September 1, 1927 in Beans Ferry to Mary Summers Kelso. The family moved to Arkansas in the early thirties. When she was seven years old, her mother passed away and she was moved back to Itawamba County and was raised by Chester and Maude Rankin. She attended school at Fawn Grove and Friendship and then graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1943. She married Ellie Wayne Moore August 19, 1944 while he was home on leave from WWII. She worked at Blue Bell Manufacturing for many years and later worked for and retired from Sears in Tupelo. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church for most of her life but in recent years was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church where she loved attending Sunday School. She was an active member of Friendship Extension Homemaker Volunteers and enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting and sharing with others. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday October 31, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Joseph Bain and Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday October 31, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Brown and son, Rick Moore and several grand and great grandchildren. These include Ann (Ronald) of Starkville and their children, Melissa (Fred) Keen and their children, Nathan and Andrew of Tupelo and Jeremy (Savannah) Brown and their children, Judah and Levi of Starkville; Rick (Pam) Moore of Fulton and their children, Rick Jr. (Tonya) Moore and their children, Keeleigh, Kyndall and Jacyee of Fulton, Max (Kagan) Moore of Fulton, Sam (Heather Mendoza) Moore and children Brandtly and Branch; sons of Kay (Moore) Grissom Lesley Porter (deceased), Wesley Grissom (Davye) and children Megan, Ellie, and Andrea of Sumerall, MS and Trent (Amanda Harmon) Lesley and children Taylor, Jake, Jada, Katie and Mason of Fulton; Hugh Johnson of Atlanta, Ga, husband of Jane (deceased) and their children and grandchildren, Jennifer and Michelle of Atlanta and Jonathan (Kristina) and their daughter, Paige, of Orlando, FL. Ms. Moore is also survived by her brother, Dave Kelso of Sikeston, MO, many nieces and nephews, special cousin Liz Beasley, special friend Catherine Shumpert, and may other friends and loved ones. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Ellie Wayne Moore, and two daughters, Jane (Moore) Johnson and Kay (Moore) Porter.
