Myrtle Whitehead Moore, 82, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born September 29, 1938 to the late Garvin Whitehead and the late Pauline Hammet Whithead . She enjoyed gardening, working outside and taking care of her family. Services and visitation will be private. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Shelby Dean Moore of Fulton, daughter; Janice (Danny) Johnson, 3 sons, Tony (Pam) Moore of Fulton, Paul Dean (Mary) Moore of Mantachie, and Sonny Lee Moore of Fulton, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Junior Whitehead. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

