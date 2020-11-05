Myrtle Whitehead Moore, 82, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born September 29, 1938 to the late Garvin Whitehead and the late Pauline Hammet Whithead . She enjoyed gardening, working outside and taking care of her family. Services and visitation will be private. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Shelby Dean Moore of Fulton, daughter; Janice (Danny) Johnson, 3 sons, Tony (Pam) Moore of Fulton, Paul Dean (Mary) Moore of Mantachie, and Sonny Lee Moore of Fulton, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Junior Whitehead. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.