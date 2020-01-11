Jane Moore Pickett, 60, passed away January 11, 2020 at her home in Pontotoc. Jane was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and the Daughter of the Confederacy. She was an avid Mississippi State fan and loved participating in Project Hope, crafts, and cooking. She is survived by her husband, Jim; her mother, Patsy S. Moore; children, Rob Pickett(Jana), Austin, TX, Grayson Pickett(McKenzie), Knoxville, TN and Hayli Bostick(Reid), Guys, TN; grandchildren, Bennett and Ella Bostick, Emerson Pickett, and Breckyn Pickett; brothers, Terry Moore(Faye), Nicky Moore(BJ), and Mike Moore(Patricia), all of Pontotoc; aunts, Martha Shumpert, Jane Sudduth, and Florence Taylor; uncle, Carlton Moore(Ellie); and her nieces and nephews, Scott Moore(Janie), Staci Rushing(Derik), Paul Moore(Christa), Melanie Caples(Rodney), and Matthew Moore(Nikki). She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Pete Edward Moore and her grandparents, Homer and Louise Sudduth. Services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brad Hodges officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Scott Moore, Derik Rushing, Rob Pickett, Grayson Pickett, Dan Shumpert, and Justin Moorman. Visitation will be Monday, January 13th, 5-8PM and Tuesday, January 14th, 10AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
