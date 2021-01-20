Pattie Moore Raimey, 66, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Collierville Baptist Hospital in Collierville Graveside. Services will be on Sunday January 24, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Mt Newell Memorial Cemetery Red Banks. Visitation will be on Saturday January 23, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

