Rayna Nicole Moore passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo. She was born August 12, 1978, to John and Lajoy Moore of Pontotoc. She was a graduate of Pontotoc High School and Itawamba Community College, with course work at the University of Mississippi. As a Respiratory Therapist, she was employed for 13 years at LeBonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis, as well as hospitals in Columbus, Pontotoc, and Baldwyn Nursing and Rehab. Rayna was a loving and devoted caregiver with an ongoing loyalty to her patients and their families Her patients were her family. Rayna was a humble heroine. She loved her family, traveling and water, whether the beach or lake. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until 3:00pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 with services at 3:00pm at Pontotoc Church of Christ, with Bro. Bob Williams and Bro. Jay Street officiating. There will be no graveside services. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her parents, her paternal grandmother, Kathleen Moore, and maternal grandmother, Carol Edwards; her sisters, Liz Russell(Ben), Natalie Wilson(Scotty), and Kayla Russell(Wesley); her nephews, John Scott Wilson, Rylie Wilson, Ethan Russell, and Waylon Russell; her nieces, Lexi Wilson and Cheyenne Russell; and her great nephew, Jackson Wilson; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Lloyd Moore, and maternal grandfather, Donald Edwards. Pallbearers are Ben Russell, Scotty Wilson, Wesley Russell, Greg Brown, Lance Martin, Jerry Parmer, John Scott Wilson, Rylie Wilson, and Ethan Russell. Honorary Pallbearers are Marlin Inmon, Jackie Owens, Ronnie Thomas, David Edwards, Barry Edwards, and all her cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to LeBonheur Children's Hospital.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
76°
Light Rain with Thunder
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: September 12, 2020 @ 5:42 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.