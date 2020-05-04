Ruth Duncan Moore died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at River Place Nursing Center in Amory, MS. Born Ruth Augusta on December 21, 1920, she was the daughter of E.A. (Buster) Duncan and Mary Lou Martin Duncan. She married Edgar Irwin Moore on June 29, 1940 and they made their home in the Peppertown Community of Itawamba County where she resided until moving to River Place nine years ago. Having no children of her own, she was simply "Aunt Ruth" to her many nieces and nephews. She was gifted at many things, including sewing, quilting, baking, cake decorating, and ceramics. She was well known for her lemon cakes, which along with ham and biscuits, she made every day for her husband and all his hunting friends during deer season. But her greatest joy came from her gardening. Together, the two of them planted and maintained roses at both Keys Cemetery to honor his mother, and at their church, Hopewell Baptist. In later years, they turned to azaleas and developed elaborate gardens at the church and at their home. People came from miles away to view the gardens and she delighted in walking or riding them through the grounds to show the beautiful azaleas, wisteria, dogwood and ferns. No one left disappointed. She is survived by her sister-in-law Miriam Moore; her nieces Sherrell Settlemires (Rickey), Ann Brown (Ronald), Jennie Lee (Tommy), Nancy Duncan (John), Laura Moffatt (Chuck), Amy Brown (Mark), and Beth Jenkins (Mike); her nephews Darrell Ivy (Mary Alice), Dennis Moore (Lanis), Rick Moore (Pam) and many grand and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Irwin, her parents, her brother William Duncan and his wife Anita, her sister Cleo Ivy and her husband Newt, and her sister Anna Sanderson and her husband Bennett. The family wishes to thank the members of Hopewell Baptist Church, where she was the oldest member, for your faithful prayers and remembrance of her through the years. To all the staff, nurses, and aides at River Place we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude and appreciation for the loving kindness you showed in your care for her. When dementia robbed her of the memory of her own, you became her surrogate family, and with you she felt loved and safe. We are truly grateful. We have made the very difficult decision not to have a memorial service. We will abide by the guidelines set forth by the Mississippi Department of Health due to the fact that many of her friends and family would fall into the high-risk category for Coronavirus. We rest in the knowledge that she has gone to be with her Lord and Savior and is at peace. Her body will be interred alongside her husband at Keyes Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com Memorials may be made to the Edgar Irwin Moore and Ruth Moore Endowed Forestry Scholarship, c/o Itawamba Community College Foundation, 602 West Hill Street, Fulton MS 38843.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.