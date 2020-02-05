Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.