70, passed away on Tues., Feb. 4, 2020 at NMMC - Tupelo. Ruthie Jean Moore was born to her late father, Homer L. Gates and Lillie Mae Donaldson on Oct. 8, 1949 in Chickasaw Co. She received her education from the Okolona and Houston school systems. Ms. Moore is survived by a special friend; Clay Berry of Houston. Mother; Lillie Mae Donaldson-Gates of Houston. Three daughters; Donna Darden (Armer) of Tupelo. Benita Moore of Okolona, Shirryl Gates of Okolona. Three sons; Donnie Moore of Okolona, Tony Moore of Okolona and Gregory Moore of Chicago, Ill. Five sisters; Alice Faye McPherson (Lonzo) of Okolona, Delois McIntosh of Shannon, Mary Gates of Houston, Angeline Ivy of Houston, and Theresa Gates of Okolona. Three brothers; Henry Gates (Linda) of Houston, Lester Gates (Martha) of Houston, and Evangelist Lee Williams of Amory. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lifeline Baptist Church with Rev. James Cook officiating. The burial will follow at Clark Chapel cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
