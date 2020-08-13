89, passed away on Mon., Aug. 10, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Daisy Alberta Moore-Smith was born to her late parents, Ben Wheeler Moore and Cora Johnson in Philadelphia, MS. Alberta attended and graduated from Neshoba School. At an early age of 16, she graduated valedictorian of her class and received academic and athletic scholarships to Okolona Jr. College where she was a starting basketball player. She graduated with the honor of Summa Cum Laude. Alberta taught in Kemper and Chickasaw Counties for several years. Daisy Alberta Moore-Smith is survived by four daughters; Gwendolyn Futch, Debra Kaye Smith, Demettra Welters, and Bridgett Elliott. Three sons; Walter L. Smith, Jr., Gregory L. Smith (Beverly) and Ronald L. Smith. One sister; Juanita Harvey of Chicago, Ill. There are also 28 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Alberta Smith was proceeded in death by her husband; Walter L. Smith, 3 daughters, 8 sisters, and brothers. The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out policy. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., Aug., 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Linda Walker officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

