89, passed away on Mon., Aug. 10, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Daisy Alberta Moore-Smith was born to her late parents, Ben Wheeler Moore and Cora Johnson in Philadelphia, MS. Alberta attended and graduated from Neshoba School. At an early age of 16, she graduated valedictorian of her class and received academic and athletic scholarships to Okolona Jr. College where she was a starting basketball player. She graduated with the honor of Summa Cum Laude. Alberta taught in Kemper and Chickasaw Counties for several years. Daisy Alberta Moore-Smith is survived by four daughters; Gwendolyn Futch, Debra Kaye Smith, Demettra Welters, and Bridgett Elliott. Three sons; Walter L. Smith, Jr., Gregory L. Smith (Beverly) and Ronald L. Smith. One sister; Juanita Harvey of Chicago, Ill. There are also 28 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Alberta Smith was proceeded in death by her husband; Walter L. Smith, 3 daughters, 8 sisters, and brothers. The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out policy. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., Aug., 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Linda Walker officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
85°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 6:14 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.