Hugh Edward Moore, Sr., 90, of Marietta passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a member of the West Booneville Church of Christ, a United States Air Force Veteran, and was retired from the Prentiss County School System where he was director of maintenance at the bus shop. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1950 where he was a member of the 1950 State Championship basketball team. He was a chartered member of the City of Marietta Board of Alderman and a member of the Marietta Lions Club. He loved gardening, going out to eat and visiting with everyone at Agnew's restaurant on a daily basis. Funeral services will be at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Ward Hogland and Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00P.M on Wednesday at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mavoline Murphy Moore; four sons, Hugh Edward (Eddie) Moore, Jr. (Donna), Phillip Moore (Barbara) both of Marietta, Rodney Moore (Debbie) of Baldwyn and Scotty Moore (Lori) of New Site; two daughters, Mitzi Moore Jumper (Art) of Booneville and Melissa Moore Burns (Ronald) of Marietta; 10 grandchildren, Andrea Shapley (Dereck), Chris Moore (Melonie), Kellie Crabb (Jeremy), Doug Jumper (Saray), Mary Alice Carpenter (Kyle), Will Moore (fiancé Lacy), Kindra Shadburn (Chris) , Aaron Moore, Beau Burns (Brittany), and Clint Burns (Darbi); 13 great grandchildren; and one sister, Ruby Cain of Thrasher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson Moore and Lula Cunningham Moore, infant brother, and great grandson Mason Burns. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Chris Moore, Doug Jumper, Beau Burns, Aaron Moore, Clint Burns and Will Moore. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.