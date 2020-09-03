OKOLONA -- Larry Wayne Moore , Sr, 59, passed away Wednesday, September 02, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat. 5 Sept 2020 -11 AM at Chapel Grove West MB Church Cemetery,304 CR 135, Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on 10 AM - 11 AM at Chapel Grove West MB Church Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.