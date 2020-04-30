Larry Moore, 65, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing in Tupelo, MS. He was born on June 18, 1954 in Columbus, MS to Ezell and Gladys Moore. He worked at Elijer Plumbing until he was injured. He was married to Rose Mae Wallace Moore for 37 years and leaves behind a son, Larry Earl Moore, Jr. of Houston, TX and a daughter, Latoya Moore of Okolona, MS; 4 grandchildren Kaleb, Landon, Khloe and Lariah Moore. His parents, brothers and other relatives preceded him in death. Graveside Service will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1pm at Clarks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Okolona, MS. Walk thru visitation will be one hour(12-1pm) prior to service at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
