Terry Brown Moore, 74, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his beloved Moore's Mill homestead. He worked a full day at his job, came home and bush hogged around his land adjoining the waterway. He then came in and enjoyed a "country style" supper, took a shower and just passed to God's presence. What a blessing! No lingering, no suffering. God was so so good to Terry. Terry was born at Booneville, MS on July 26, 1947, the second of four children, Ralph, Terry, Deborah, and Rhonda to the late Ralph Hardin and Lebra Brown Moore. He was a paratrooper in the Army Reserve. He graduated New Site High School in 1965 and IJC in 1967. He then attended UNA. He played basketball on Coach Caviness' New Site championship teams and for Buster Davis at IJC. If you had a conversation with Terry for more than five minutes, it would surely be about basketball, turkey and duck hunting, farming, all of his pending backhoe/bulldozer work left to do or black trucks. Terry had a magical touch using heavy equipment to make home sites and building roads for log crews. Terry's love of the land led him into farming with his dad and brother and later to the forestry industry at the Cooper Marine and Timberlands Corp. He was a crew leader, but wore many other caps. Terry was a member of Dennis Church and he witnessed his faith by the way he helped people, never expecting anything in return. He was respected and loved by an extremely wide circle of friends. He was bigger than life. His strong work ethic and "tall" stature and character was so evident. You couldn't go anywhere without meeting someone that had known Terry in some way. Terry had an amazing memory and could tell you how many points he scored on any of his basketball games and he didn't mind to tell you how good he was playing ball either. Terry was married fifty years to the late Bettye Lynn Moore and they had two children, Amy and Eric. He was a widower for four years, and then he met and married Patricia Ann Parrish. Their short marriage only lasted a few months and God called him home. Services will be Sunday, July 10, 1 p.m. at Old Bethel United Methodist Church, Golden, MS with Bro. Nathan Hodum and Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife - Patricia Ann Parrish; two children - Amy Lynn Moore and Eric Moore; two sisters - Deborah Moore Clark (Lloyd) and Rhonda Moore Gaines; sister-in-law - Doris Moore and a host of loving nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Moore and his grandparents, Clifton and Lelia Brown and Clee and Sally Moore. Pallbearers will be Gary Coleman, Joey Payne, Barry Wren, Mike Moore, Michael Fennell, Lloyd Clark and Tim Burton. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Ernest, James Sciple, Greg Cagle, J.C. Enlow, John Giles, Terrell Pearson, Randy Schultz, Steve Mauney, Justin Payne and Jon Morgan Payne and his friends from "Smart Table" from Sparks. Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, 5-8 p.m. at Old Bethel United Methodist Church.
