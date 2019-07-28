FALKNER, MS -- Terry Glenn Moore, 58, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Tuesday July 30, 2019 10:00 AM at Lowry Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Monday July 29, 2019 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Lowry Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Lowry Cemetery.

