Timmy Joe Moore, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 29, 1964 to Tommy Joe Moore and Susan P. Box Moore. He was a member of First United Pentecostal Church of Fulton. He enjoyed working with guns and being outdoors. He was the computer guru and technician for everyone. He loved being around kids. He loved to explore caves. A man of much wit, Tim really enjoyed being a jokester. He had a huge heart for helping others before himself. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Army, where he obtained the sharpshooter medal for rifle and pistol. Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday November 28, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson, Bro. Jay Carney, and Bro. Tommy Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am Saturday. Burial will be at New Home Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his parents, Tommy and Susan P. Moore; wife, Cindy Moore of Fulton; Children: Mary Elizabeth Moore, Daniel Stephen Moore, Kristy Sirmon, Tiffany Shanks, Andre Digue; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, brothers: Ted (Alicia) Moore and Tony (Kristina) Moore; aunts: Martha Diggs and Barbara (Sammy) Harris Preceded in death by an infant brother, Terry Wayne Moore Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

