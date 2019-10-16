ASHLAND,MS -- Walter Henry Moore, 60, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his home in Ashland. Services will be on Saturday October 19, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia CME Church 1095 Lamar Rd Ashland, MS .. Visitation will be on Friday October 18, 2019 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.