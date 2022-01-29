Wanda Gail Moore, 76, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born November 14, 1945 to the late Allen Byrd and the late Audra Ferguson Byrd. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Wanda enjoyed fishing, shopping, and giving kids candy money at Food Giant when she worked there. She loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday January 30, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday January 30 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 57 years; Dewey Wayne Moore of Fulton, daughter; Madonna Steele of Fulton, son; Matt (Jackie) Moore of Fulton, grandchildren; K.C. Cooper of Fulton, Conner (Gabby) Moore of Fulton, Lilli Moore of Fulton, and Chance Steele of Fulton, great grandchildren; Maverick Wolfe Moore, and Riley Brown, brother; Don (Linda) Byrd of Fulton, sister; Diane Bruff of Mantachie, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Allen and Audra Byrd, and 3 brothers; Eupel Byrd, D.C. Byrd, and Weir Byrd. Pallbearers will be K.C. Cooper, Conner Moore, Chance Steele, Justin Crane, Pat Byrd, and Taylor Mears. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
