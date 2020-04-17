PITTSBORO -- Willie Lee Moore, 60, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at City in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sat. 18 April 2020-1 PM at Bryant Chapel Church Cemetery Big Creek, MS. Visitation will be on viewing 12 - 1 PM at Bryant Chapel Cemetery -Big Creek - go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

