Jaxon Mark Moorman was born June 20, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS and passed away July 30, 2020 at Lebonheur Hospital-Memphis, TN. Even though Baby Jax's time here was short he blessed the hearts of many. He brought much joy and was loved dearly by his family. He was known by all his nurses to be a feisty and determined little fighter. His favorite time spent here was being held by his mom and dad. Though he will be greatly missed by all of us here, we find comfort in knowing he is in the arms of Jesus, without limitations and perfectly healed, now knowing perfect love and peace. Jax is survived by his father and mother, Chris and Stephanie Moorman of Pontotoc; brothers, Hayden Tigner(Dallas) of Mooreville and Cooper Moorman of Pontotoc; sisters, Shelby Tigner and Maddie Moorman both of Pontotoc; grandparents, Mark and Shelia Vernon and Jerry and Brenda Moorman all of Pontotoc; niece, Emberlynn Tigner; aunts, Christy Hamblin(Charlie), Michelle Purdon(Kevin), Pam Payne(Ritchie) all of Pontotoc, Andi Stone (Allen) of Oxford, and Karla McKnight(Ronald) of Ecru; uncles, Shane Moorman(Tanya) of Troy, Brian Brown(Nia), and Len Brown(Tammy) both of Pontotoc; and several great aunts (including "The Great Aunt Hill"), great uncles, and cousins. Jax is preceded in death by his grandmother, Marilyn Brady Kilgore; great-grandparents, Dean and Beatrice Merritt, Frances and George Moorman, Rufus and Verna Pearl Brady all of Pontotoc, and T.G. and Bessie Vernon of Tremont. Funeral Service will be 2PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at West Heights Baptist Church with Bro. John Mark Jarrett and Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Hayden Tigner and Cooper Moorman will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 12PM until service time Wednesday, August 5, at West Heights Baptist Church. Due to governor's order, masks are required along with social distancing.
