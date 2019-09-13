Jerry Dale "Fig" Moorman, 55, was born February 18, 1964, to Jerry Orvill and Rejetta Moorman. He was a member of Smith Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, and IBEW union. He enjoyed going to the lake, corvettes, going to Tunica, and spending time with and cooking for his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Blakely officiating and Holley Jackson delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Rejetta Moorman; step-mother, Melvy Moorman; two sisters, Patsy (Charles) Butler and Cassandra (Spencer) Jacobs; seven nieces and nephews, Jody, Hannah (Kyle), Trey, Austin, Cashe, Hayze and Bailey; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie Moorman; his second wife, Lisa Moorman; his father, Jerry Moorman; his grandparents, Hestle and Lydia Smith and Vard and Lucille Moorman; aunts and uncles, Geary Smith, Junior and Sue Moorman and Joyce George. Pallbearers are Charles Butler, Trey Butler, Spencer Jacobs, Jody Clark, Rico Hastings, and Kyle Gray. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
