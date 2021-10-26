James Bradley "Mo" Moran Jr. passed away October 25, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS at the age of 51. He was born October 24, 1970 to Jim Moran, Sr. and Kathy Patrick Moran in Tippah County, MS. Mo was married to Tammy Bryant Moran and worked as a Diesel Mechanic for 30 years at EP Minerals in Middleton, TN. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at the Falkner Cemetery. Mo is survived by his wife: Tammy Bryant Moran of Falkner, MS; his father: Jim Moran, Sr. (Janie) of Shreveport, LA; his mother: Kathy Patrick Moran of Falkner, MS; one daughter: Sophie Grace Moran of Falkner, MS; one sister: Mandy Yatta (Joe) of Olive Branch, MS. Bro. Richie Hatcher will be officiating. Pallbearers will be: Danny Goolsby, Pat Goolsby, Marvin Mitchell, Jimmy Pipkin, Tommy Bryant, Clinton Bryant, Joe Yatta, Eric Rose. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
