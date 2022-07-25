The proud, self-confident, and ambitious Faye Witt Moreland, at 93 years old, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. A Tupelo native, she was born to Hosea Witt and Mary Caroline Witt on March 30, 1929, during the Great Depression. She was married to Charles E. Moreland for 61 years before his death in 2008. During their married life, they enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada, especially The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario. Faye was a freelance photographer/reporter with the National Federation of Press for Women and for Lee County Neighbors. To list a few of her many career accomplishments, she was a journalist for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal for many years. During her time she would visit many local civic groups for community updates. She was well known as a writer, having published two books, Voices from the Past, What Piggie Caldwell Didn't Tell You, and Green Field and Fairer Lanes: Music in the Life of Henry Ford. She had great respect for J. Edgar Hoover and Henry Ford. For 13 years she was the civilian director for U. S. Marine Corps Christmas Program, Toys for Tots, providing toys, food, and clothing to 15,000 or more children in the Tupelo area. During her younger years, she was an active member of the Fortnightly Musicale Group in Tupelo. Faye was outspoken about being patriotic, pro-military, and pro-police. Faye is a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and served alongside her husband in various roles. Faye was honored to hold the rank of Ambassador-at-large within the International Order of the Southern Cross. Although she kept her membership at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, she was an adopted member of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. Faye is survived by her brother-in-law, Rex Roberts of Dallas, Texas; and nephew, Michael Crowe of Franklin, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Ethel Mae Repult, Yvonne Witt Chism, and Mary Truevitte "Trudy" Witt Roberts; and brothers, Lewis Witt, Howard Witt, Rubel Witt, Casey Witt, Carl Witt, and Gerald Witt. Graveside services honoring Faye's life will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Tupelo Memorial Park with Chief of Police, John Quaka, and Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Memorials may be made to Tupelo Children's Mansion, PO Box 167 Tupelo, MS 38802. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
