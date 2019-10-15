Gypsy Moreland (44) passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Baptist Memorial East in Memphis. She enjoyed crafting, painting and eating pop tarts, especially the strawberry off brand. She loved her grandchildren more than anything. Services will be 2 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Elder James Pete Perry and Elder Cecil Woodruff officiating. Burial will be in the Sardis Cemetery in Rienzi. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Shadburn (Pat) of Rienzi; her sons, Dustin Moreland (Cheyenne) of Guntown and Devin Moreland of Booneville; her brother, Jerry Robinson (Paula) of Booneville; her sister, Cherie Huguley of Booneville; her grandmother, Eveline Palmer of Rienzi and her grandchildren, Brayley "Bray Bray", Emery "Emmy-Lou", Kaiden "KK" and Paislynn "P" Moreland. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy B. Robinson and her grandparents, J.B. and Bonnie Palmer and Reese and Zelma Robinson. Pallbearers are, Chris Moreland, Eddie Cooper and Blake Moss. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

