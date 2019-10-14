BOONEVILLE -- Gypsy Moreland, 44, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Baptist Memorial East in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Rienzi. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

