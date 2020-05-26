Helen Ruth McAnally Moreland, 91, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home in Booneville. She was born in Prentiss County on April 26, 1929, to John Henry McAnally and Delma Burns McAnally. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with family. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Nichols and Bro. Earl Barron officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time on Wednesday. Burial will be in Little Brown Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by sons, Dennis Moreland, Nelson Moreland, both of New Site, and Mark Moreland of Booneville; daughters, Diane Akers and Shirley Leonowitz, both of Booneville; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelton Moreland: and her brother, Joe Roper. Pallbearers will be Mackie Don Smith and her great-grandsons, Tyler Fraiser, Jacob Fraiser, Jackson Pharr, Conner Presley, Stephen Yearber, and Henery Green. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
