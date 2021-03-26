JD Moreland (74) passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. He enjoyed farming, dealing with cattle, riding & working horses, cutting & baling hay and squirrel hunting. He thoroughly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Graveside services will be 11 am Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett and Bro. Haskel Sparks officiating. JD is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie Moreland of New Site; his sons, Josh Moreland (Tracey) of New Site and Ethan Dees of New Site; his daughter, Rea Moreland (Anthony George) of New Site; his brother, James Harold Moreland (Janice) of Marietta; his sister, Kathryn Chaffin of Marietta; his brother-in-law, Roy Green of Marietta; his grandchildren, Jake, Molly, Eva and M.J. "Monroe" Moreland and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dallas and Mary Rea Moreland; his daughter, Tammy Marie Moreland; his sister, Brenda Green and his grandparents, Monroe and Dora Ben Moreland. Pallbearers are; Richard Nunley, Mark Pounds, Lloyd Williams, Jake Moreland, Anthony George, Steven Dees and Hunter Dees. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Fund at Farmers & Merchants Banks in Marietta. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
