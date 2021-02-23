Angela Morgan Andra, 52, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Mrs. Andra was born December 19, 1968 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Wayne and Lois Morgan. Angela was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Though she gained her angel wings early, she made quite an impact in the lives of those who knew her. She had a heart of gold and brought a smile to everyone she met. Some of Angela's favorite things included cooking for her family, enjoying the family farm and loving and spending time with her three grandbabies. Angela is survived by her husband, Glenn Andra; her parents, Wayne and Lois Morgan of Plantersville; her son, David Jacobs, his spouse, Miranda and her daughter, Rachel Robert and her spouse, Jason, of Prairieville, Louisiana; and her precious grandchildren, Brody and Briggs Jacobs and Skylar Robert; her sister, Christi Gibbons and her spouse Arron; nephews, Connor and Andrew Gibbons and Brayden Morgan; and niece Brylee Morgan, of St. Amant, Louisiana. Angela is preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Wayne Morgan. A celebration of her life will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Private burial will be in Unity Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM until service time Thursday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at 12:30 PM at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be archived. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving friends. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.