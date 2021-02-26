April Rena Morgan, 46, of Booneville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 26, 1974. She was a member of Love Joy Baptist Church. She was an employee of Homeland Vinyl Products. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, drinking coffee and spending time with her family. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Robbins officiating. Burial will be in the Love Joy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM on Saturday, February 27, at McMillan Funeral Home and until service time on Sunday. She is survived by her mother and daddy, Faye and James Thomas of Booneville; Her children, Nicole Deason, Elaina Morgan, Michaela Brown, all of Booneville and Trey Holley of Illinois; her siblings, Clay (Leslie) Morgan, Deana Morgan, Wesley (Malinda) Thomas all of Booneville and Mary Ann (Bradley Robinson) Bass of Rienzi; Her grandsons, Ryker and Blake of Illinois; her grandmother, Daisy Thomas and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph C. Morgan; her grandparents, Roy and Ordine Miles, Forrest "Pet" and Ruth Morgan; four grandchildren, one nephew and one niece. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.