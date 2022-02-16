Belinda Kay Laprade Morgan went to be with her Lord on February 13, 2022, at the age of 67, after an extended battle with kidney and heart disease. Despite all her health issues later in life, Belinda always remained remarkably hopeful and optimistic. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 1, 1954, Belinda was the daughter of Rual Ray LaPrade and Roma Emmalene McCraw LaPrade. She had an older sister, Martha Ann, and a younger brother, Jackie Ray. She grew up in New Albany, Mississippi and graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in 1972. She was very close to her mother and sister, especially in her younger years, when they were often found traveling in trio. She also had a special bond with her brother Jack, who always managed to make her laugh. Belinda was an active member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church where, before her health began to fail, she sang in the choir and played handbells. Church and music were an essential part of her life. Turn on any song and you could be assured that she would begin humming and singing along, knowing all the words by heart. On January 4, 1974, she married Billy "Bill" Eugene Morgan, who adored and pampered her all of her days. The adoration was mutual, and Belinda would often comment that she knew how lucky she was to spend her days in the protective arms of the love of her life. A traditional homemaker, wife, mother, and eventually Nana, Belinda made her family her world. She was an amazing cook and later in life overcame her fear of flying to enjoy many wonderful adventures with her family, including trips to Mexico, Key West and Alaska. Her loss will always leave an empty place in her family's heart, but they will work to continue on knowing she is an essential part of who they are. Belinda leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Bill Morgan of Tupelo; one daughter, Dana Morgan Booth (Isiah) of Waxahachie, Texas; one grandson, Morgan Townes Booth, who affectionately called her "Nana"; a mother-in-law, Janell LaPrade Bird of Milton, FL; two step-sisters, Sandra Smith of New Albany and Lori Mitchell of Starkville; brothers-in-law, John Poole (Diane) of Trussville, AL and George Poole (Rebecca) of Tuscaloosa, AL; many nieces and nephews and a special friend and caregiver, Wendy Fowler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Emma; father-in-law, Sam Miller; brother, Jackie Ray LaPrade; and sister, Martha Ann Starr. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Belinda's life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Burt Harper officiating. Graveside services will follow in Gilvo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Poole, Bryan Poole, Brad Starr, Chris LaPrade, Al Gillentine, and Joe Cash. Memorials may be made to Mississippi Kidney Foundation, 3304 N State St Suite 102, Jackson, MS 39216 or Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, 16 Northtown Drive, Suite 100, Jackson, MS 39211-3058. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.