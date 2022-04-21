Billie Sue Arnold Morgan, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born in Iuka, MS to Mr. James W Arnold and Irene Pinch Arnold and lived most of her life in Saltillo, MS. She was employed for many years as office manager of Surgery Associates in Tupelo, MS with the late Dr. John Bowling & Dr. James Shirley. She was an avid painter and artist at heart. One of her greatest loves was traveling to new places with friends and family. Graveside services and burial will be held Saturday, April 23 at 11 AM at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, MS. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include two sons, David Morgan (Debbie) and Dennis Morgan of Saltillo, daughter-in-law, Earline Morgan of Tupelo, 6 grandchildren - Andrea Pfisterer (Chris) of Knoxville, TN, Christopher Morgan (Amanda), Will Morgan (Carlee), Brian Morgan (Annette) all of Saltillo, MS, Emilia Thomason (John) of Starkville, MS and Leslie Messer (Scott) of Collierville, TN, 14 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Robert Arnold of Iuka and 'Habo' Arnold of France. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Bradley Peyton Morgan, a son, Donald Morgan, the father of her children James 'Joe' Morgan and several brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
