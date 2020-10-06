Brenda Quinn Morgan, 56, resident of the Pine Grove Community, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, AL following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Brenda will be at 1 PM Wednesday, October 7 at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Tippah County. Bro. Bill Foley will officiate and Personal Reflections will be given by Robert Allen Fryar and Arnold Witt. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Brenda was born January 18, 1964 in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of the late Charles and Marilyn Brannon Quinn. She was a 1982 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was married November 29, 1993 to her beloved husband, Roger Dale Morgan who preceded her in death, August 7, 2005. A member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and a homemaker throughout her life, Brenda was currently a devoted employee with the Dirt Cheap Corporation. She was an avid wrestling fan and was tuned in every Monday, Wednesday and Friday night for the "main event". Brenda will also be remembered for her love of Chevrolet and NASCAR that included her favorite driver, the late Dale Earnhardt. Visitation will continue today until service time at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Brenda is survived by her son Brannon Morgan of the Pine Grove Community, two stepsons, Dan Morgan of Olive Branch and Drew Morgan (Gina) of New Albany, two sisters, Charlyn Carpenter (Bobby) and Karen Allred, both of the Pine Grove Community, eight nieces and nephews, Shane and Chad Carpenter, Heather Linville, Casey Bullock, Nathan Allred, Billy and Jerry Gross and Craig Morgan and a host on great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a niece, Aimee Morgan. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Brenda's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
