Brenda J. Morgan (68) passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home in Baldwyn. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard, playing in the pool with her grandchildren and shopping. Services are 3 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Bullock and Lonnie Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Brenda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Johnny Morgan; her son, Stewart Morgan (Nikki) of Wheeler; her mother, Helen Scott of Booneville; her brother, Kenneth Scott (Vicki) of Booneville; her sister, Betty Glenn of Booneville; her grandchildren, Taylor Morgan, Sydney Morgan, Easton Morgan, Camden Morgan and Callie Morgan; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Jane Henson, and Billy and Joyce Kendrick; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Junior Scott; her sister, Diane Henderson; her in-laws, Jay and Birdie Faye Morgan; her brother-in-law, Bob Morgan; and her brother and sister-in-law, J.C. and Gerelene Hopkins. Pallbearers are Larry Henson, Brian Henson, Steve Scales and Henry Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers are the Wheeler High School Class of 1971, Oak Hill Sunday School class and her H.M. Richards co-workers.
