TISHOMINGO, MS -- Christine Deaton Morgan, 93, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital in Decatur, AL. Graveside services will be on Friday, June 19, 10 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Burial will follow at Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.