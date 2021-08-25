James Donald "Don" Morgan passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 68. A lifelong resident of Lee County, Don was born July 4, 1953 to James H. Morgan and Billie Sue Arnold Morgan. He served in the National Guard for six years. Don worked as the store manager for NexAir and also was the work program coordinator for the city of Tupelo for many years. Don was an avid hunter before his health began to fail. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandbabies. Don leaves behind is wife of 48 years, Earline Morgan of Saltillo; his mother, Billie Sue Morgan of Saltillo; two children, Leslie Messer (Scott) of Collierville, Tennessee and Brian Morgan (Annette) of Saltillo; five grandchildren, Morgan Messer, Katelyn Messer, Breanna Morgan, Mary Kathryn Morgan, and Joseph Morgan; and two brothers, David Morgan (Debbie) and Dennis Morgan (Barbara), all of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by his father. A celebration of Don's life will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tupelo Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 3394, Tupelo MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
