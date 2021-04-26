Donna Morgan, 53, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1 pm at House of Prayer Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5-8 pm at House of Prayer Church. Burial will follow at House of Prayer Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.