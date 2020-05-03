Norma Faye Frederick Morgan, 86, realized the promises of her faith on early Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at Diversicare in Amory, where she resided six months. A sweet soul to all who knew her, Faye's journey began on May 28, 1933 in the Old Union Community of Lee County when she was born to the late Lemuel Wilbur Frederick and Ruby Snipes Frederick. Faye lived in the greater Lee County, Monroe County areas all her life. She married Wayne Morgan on Feb. 25, 1954, a marriage of 50 years until his death on Sept. 17, 2004. Faye, a soft-spoken lady with a contagious smile and always a kind word to go with it, was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who always put her family as a priority just below serving her Lord and Savior. She worked while the boys were growing up at Hunter Sadler in Tupelo as a seamstress. Faye lived her Christian pilgrimage in the New Testament teachings of loving neighbor as self. She became famous for the hundreds of chocolate pies she made over the years, her signature dish. She loved cooking, taking care of her family and sewing-seeds of kindness and forgiveness with all, especially her church family at First Baptist Church of Nettleton. Faye was the perfect mom, a splendid Christian example and her loving amongst us for 86 years, provided encouragement, wisdom and direction for living a noble life. She will be missed. A graveside service will be held at 3 PM today (Monday, 5/4/2020) at Jones Chapel Cemetery south of Nettleton with her son, Danny and her only brother, Bro. Wayne Frederick speaking. She will be buried beside her husband in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will follow the graveside service in the Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their close friends. Faye leaves behind her family that she cherished; son Danny Morgan and wife, Linda of Sylacauga, AL, and Roger Morgan (Dena Plunkett Morgan, decreased in 2013) of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Grant (Christy) Morgan of Saltillo, Barrett (Kayla) of Hatley, Abby Payne (Ben) of Sylacauga and Caleb Morgan (Emily) of Rome, GA; her grans, Keeli, Kaliegh, Ava, Wes, Russ, Khol, Jace, and Selah; her only brother to whom she loved dearly, Bro. Wayne Fredrick (Florence) of Camp Creek Community; a host of other relatives and many friends. Pallbearers will be Barrett, Grant, Wes and Russ Morgan and Donny Hill. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 256 East Main St., Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences may be mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcst.net .
