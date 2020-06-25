Gerald E. Morgan, 80, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home. He was born May 5, 1940. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard. He owned and operated Booneville Shoe Store for 28 years. He attended Mt. Pisgah Free Will Baptist Church. He was member of the William Gray Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and Col. William P. Rogers Camp of The Sons of Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed working in his yard, flowers, horses (especially Tango), spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter, Mia. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Jones officiating and Roy Gray delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Morgan; one son, Jerry Morgan; two daughters, Karen (Tim) Tucker and Susan (Mike) Bugg; six grandchildren, Kayla Tucker (Fiancee, Robin Corlett), Hunter Mooney, Mallory (Chase) Settlemires, Tyler Tucker, Alli Mooney (Fiancee, Blake Scott) and Justin Morgan; one great-granddaughter, Mia Morgan. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Morgan. Drive-thru visitation will be Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and in person with state limits on Saturday from 12 until 1 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

