Jane Thompson Morgan, 73, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in the hospice unit of North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Tupelo on February 27, 1947, to Mildred Partlow Thompson and James Henry "Jimmy" Thompson. Jane attended school in Tupelo until the ninth grade, then moving to Panama City, Florida with her father to open a car sales business. Jane returned to Tupelo in 1970, where she met the love of her life, Tommy. During their 49 years together Jane's greatest joy was her family: two sons she adored, Thomas Adam Morgan and wife Rachel of Tupelo, and David Powell Morgan and wife, Rebekah, of Collierville, Tennessee. Jane had three beautiful granddaughters, Jillian "Jill" Morgan, Rosemary Clark Morgan, and Julia Jane Morgan. She dearly loved her brother, William David "Bill" Thompson and wife, Kathe, of Orange Beach, Alabama, nephew Sterling Thompson of Nashville, Tennessee, and niece Alanna Thompson Greene and husband, Austin of Fairhope, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Michael "Mike" Thompson. Jane lived to take care of her family and was a passionate volunteer through many associations where she could be of help to others. She was involved in Tupelo Christian Women's Bible Study, Maggie Hamilton's Bible Study, a volunteer at the Sanctuary Hospice House Thrift Store, and a Salvation Army warrior. Jane enjoyed cooking, taking care of her family, and faithfully attending The Orchard. A private celebration of life will be conducted by W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors with Dr. John Armistead. As sharing memories and hugs with family are not possible at present, the family encourages you to write a note or send a card in Jane's honor to a nursing home resident or shut in. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salvation Army. The family would like to commend the doctors, nurses, and staff at North Mississippi Medical Center for their exceptional loving care. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
