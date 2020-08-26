Saltillo-Julian Leo Morgan, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory following a brief illness. He was born July 30, 1939 in Calhoun County, the son of Leo and Marie Bollinger Morgan. Julian worked for Daybrite Industries as an industrial engineer, retiring after 35 years of service. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed working on home projects. Julian was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. More than anything in life, he loved his family and the time they shared together. Julian leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Mary Jo Morgan of Saltillo; three children, Kevin Morgan and wife, Barbara, of Booneville, Greg Morgan and wife, Tinyko, of Tupelo, and Julia Spearman and husband, William, also of Tupelo; a brother, Daniel, and a sister, Rhea; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
