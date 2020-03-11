Katie Lou Morgan, 95, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. She was born December 17, 1924, to Ruben E. and Hattie Parsons Bain. Ms. Morgan was a member of Mt. Olive Church of God. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, making quilts, working in her yard, and gardening. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mt. Olive Church of God on County Road 1371 in Booneville, MS with Bro. Don Boren, Bro. Ronnie Cartwright, and Bro. Hayward Burcham officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Church of God Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Thursday. Funeral Services will be under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by two sons, Gray Morgan and Jimmy Morgan (Judy); four daughters, Laura Sue Floyd, Paulette Starling (Don), Amanda Boren (Don), and Jo Leta Morgan; 20 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Lonnie E. Morgan of 63 years; her parents; one son, G.E. Morgan; one son-in-law, Randle Floyd; one daughter-in-law, Cheryl Morgan; two brothers, Marvin Bain and James Bain; three sisters, Eura Lambert, Jewel Laster, and Pauline Laster; one grandson, Michael Morgan; and one great grandson, Benjamin Boren. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
