BOONEVILLE -- Katie Lou Morgan, 95, passed away Sunday, March 09, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mt. Olive Church of God on County Road 1371 in Booneivlle, MS. Visitation will be on 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mt. Olive Church of God on County Road 1371 in Booneville, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.