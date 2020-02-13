WATER VALLEY -- Lottie Louise Morgan, 64, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday February 15, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Everdale M.B. Church 599 Wise Street Water Valley. Visitation will be on Saturday one hour before service at the church Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery In Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of services.

