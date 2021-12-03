Mary Frances Morgan, 85, passed away December 3, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born June 3, 1936 to Homer G. and Essie Hester Hinton in Pontotoc, MS along with 4 brothers and 1 sister. She married David Morgan on December 25, 1952 and they shared 60 years together before his passing. She was a factory worker for 10 years, babysat children in her home for many years, worked at YMCA Hernando for 3 years, and worked 8 years at Ecru Christian Academy. She also enjoyed camping and yardwork. She is survived by her grandson, Morgan Brown and her great-granddaughter, Tenley Brown. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Morgan; her daughter, Melissa Britt; her parents; and all of her siblings. There will be a visitation Sunday, December 5, 2021 1PM-3PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will be in Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.