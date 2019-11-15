BRUCE -- Nancy Carroll Morgan, 79, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2019, at Generations Assisted Living in Satillo, MS. . Services will be on 2:00 Sunday at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Bruce, MS.. Visitation will be on 12:00-2:00 Sunday at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Bruce, Ms.

