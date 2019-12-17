HAMOLTON -- Obie Lee Morgan, 96, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazlecrest, IL. Services will be on Sat, Dec 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Sulphur Springs M.B. Church. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Sulphur Springs M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.