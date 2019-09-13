Robert Christy Morgan, 90, died in his home on September 6, 2019. He was born in Marengo County, Alabama, on October 20, 1928, the sixth child of Leon Baines Morgan and Mamie Davis Morgan Hicks. He was married to Frances Nix Morgan for 58 years. Mr. Morgan began his ministry at the East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was ordained on June 13, 1954. In his career, he also served the First Presbyterian Church of Covington, Tennessee; First Presbyterian Church of Knoxville, Tennessee; First Presbyterian Church of Corinth, Mississippi; First Presbyterian Church of Somerville, Tennessee; and LaGrange Presbyterian Church of LaGrange, Tennessee. His commitment to the Presbyterian Church led him to participate in every area of presbytery committee work, including serving as Stated Clerk for 23 years in three different presbyteries. He was predeceased by his wife Frances in 2010 and is survived by his two children, R. Christy Morgan, Jr. (Kelly) and Caroline Morgan Passerotti (Tim Brewer), and his three grandchildren, Travis Passerotti (Stephanie), Saramaria Passerotti and Miles Morgan. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Corinth on Sunday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m., with the Reverend Mr. Waring Porter officiating and the Reverend Mr. Truman Nabors of Abiquiu, New Mexico, assisting. Following the worship service, a time for visiting will be held in the church fellowship hall. A private family interment will be held at the City Cemetery in Corinth.
