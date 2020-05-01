Scott B. Morgan, 51, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Olive Branch, MS. He was a carpenter most of his life. He loved the Lord and served the Lord doing mission work in Colorado, Honduras, and various other places. He was also active in the Kairos Prison Ministry in Holly Springs, MS. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, often on the pool bank fishing. He was also known to help anyone who was in need of help. Scott loved his Bulldogs, watching and attending games at MSU. Scott is survived by his mother, Beth Morgan of Starkville, MS; brother, Rocky Morgan of Columbus, MS; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved dog, Sheba. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Morgan; sister, Toni Morgan; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Morgan, and Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Cork. There will be a private family graveside service on Sunday, May 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
